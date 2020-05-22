MCH trying to get 1,200 antibody tests while ORMC holds off

Antibody testing may be on its way to Medical Center Hospital.

In a press conference, MCH announced they’re working to get more than 1,200 antibody tests from the state.

That type of test helps people figure out if they’ve already had the virus in the past and may have generated some resistance to the virus.

However, ORMC said they don’t have plans to use those tests widely because they’re not needed just yet.

“My preference is knowing it hasn’t gone through our community, yet my preference would still be to putting most of our efforts into prevention,” ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said.

Saravanan still insists the best form of prevention is for people to wear masks whenever they’re around other people in public.

