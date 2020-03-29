MCH confirms its first two cases of COVID-19, Ector Co. total now sits at 5

Medical Center Hospital announced its first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday evening.

The hospital reported one patient is a 58-year-old man and the second patient is a 55-year old woman.

During the press conference, hospital officials said one of those patients was in critical condition and the other is in stable condition -- but administrators did not clarify which patient is in which condition.

MCH administrators also explained during the press conference that they believe both patients contracted the virus though community spread.

In a written statement, MCH stated: "The patients were properly isolated upon their admission and all proper precautions have been taken. They remain in isolation at this time."

Ector County now has five confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first case was announced Friday by the Ector County Judge. Still not a single detail has been provided about that patient.

The following second and third confirmed cases were announced Sunday though an Ector County Health Department media release.

The Ector County Health Department said those two confirmed COVID-19 patients are a husband and wife in their 60's.

"There is no word at this time on where the couple is believed to have contracted the virus." The written statement read.

The Ector County Health Department said the man is an inpatient at a local hospital, while the woman is self-isolating at home.

According to MCH, at least one COVID-19 patient is being treated at ORMC.

CBS7 reached out to ORMC but the hospital spokesperson would not comment.

