MCH & ORMC: we are using hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients

Both ORMC and MCH say they are using hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients.

Hospital leaders said Tuesday during the joint media briefing on Zoom, that they are using the prescription drug to treat moderate to severe COVID-19 patients

"What I do want to explain to the public is that this drug is not a wonder drug - as is no other drug for no other disease process," Dr. Rohith Saravanan with ORMC said. "They are all ways in which you can support the body in helping the healing process. But its not anything that you can guarantee that you will have a recovery."

When asked about supplies of hydroxychloroquine, both hospitals reported they had healthy supplies.