MC announces fall 2019 College Classics programming

Seniors in the Permian Basin are getting a chance to go back to school and expand their learning thanks to Midland College.

Courses people can take include, “Constitution and the Supreme Court,” “History of the Roman Republic” and many more.

For the past 30 years, MC has offered courses for people 50 and over in West Texas.

MC said for just $25 dollars a semester, students can enroll in many classes taught by MC professors.

Classes are set to begin on September 23rd. Rebecca Bell with Midland College said students meet once a week and courses are only 4 weeks long.

“The opportunity to take advantage of this is really unique here in the Permian Basin. Most of these courses are taught by Midland College professors and they volunteer their time to teach these courses. The courses are actually taught by people very knowledgeable in the field,” said Bell.

For a full list of courses available in the program Midland College said you can find the list on their website.

