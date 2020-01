UTPB lost to West Texas A&M 98-84 Thursday night.

Fernandez Jones lead the way for the Falcons in scoring with 18 points, one rebound and four assists.

Pat Dembley also tallied 13 points with four rebounds and seven assists.

Elvin Rodriguez stepped up in a big way for the Falcons matching Dembley's 13 points while grabbing four boards and dishing four assists.