MASA gets special donation from Subaru of Midland and Odessa

On Saturday afternoon, West Texans showed some love for those four legged friends who need homes.

The car dealership gave out free food and people were able to take pictures with adoptable dogs.

Subaru Midland and Odessa held their first ever, “Subaru Loves Pet’s” event.

Subaru gave the rescue group, Midland Animal Shelter Adoptables, a check and a brand new 2019 Subaru.

Executive Manager at the dealership, Paul Hatcher said this car will help them rescue more pets around the Permian Basin.

The car dealership gave out free food and people were able to take pictures with adoptable dogs.

"One of the best partnerships we could come up with was MASA because of what they do in the community. We have a real problem here in the Permian Basin with distress animals and MASA does a great job at rescuing those. We are proud to be a sponsor and a supporter of MASA,” said Hatcher.

If you would like to be a foster for one of the dogs you can visit MASA’s website for more information.