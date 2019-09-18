MARC to host Hope-In-One golf tournament fundraiser

Next week, MARC is hosting their annual Hope-In-One golf tournament fundraiser.

MARC is a nonprofit that helps children and adults with mental disabilities by offering a variety of therapeutic services at their Spectrums of Solutions facility.

Organizers said the tournament one of their biggest fundraisers of the year and they hope community members can do what they can to help their clients.

“Our goal is to reach out the community,” Director of MARC’s Spectrums of Solutions Kayla Minchew said. “We want to provide for our clients, as a nonprofit that’s difficult sometimes and so we depend on our donors and we depend on our community to help support us in that. We want our clients to reach their best potential and it’s great when the community can get involved with us.”

Organizers said their goal is to raise $30,000 at the tournament.

The tournament will be held at the Ranchland Hills Golf Club starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

