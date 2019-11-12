MISD Bond fails after election board approves unofficial numbers; Multiple media outlets report it passed then made corrections

MISD's $569M Bond proposal on last Tuesday's ballot has failed by 25 votes.

The Midland County Election Board met this afternoon to go over last week's results, and announced their unofficial count this afternoon. It will canvas the vote and make it official on Friday.

The final numbers are:

FOR: 11,803

AGAINST: 11,828

Most local media reported around 5:00 p.m. that the bond had passed by 18 votes, but quickly retracted the news. One TV station blamed the bad numbers on the elections office giving out wrong information - but then quickly deleted that accusation.

The $569 million bond appeared to be passing by 12 votes Tuesday night. No word on if MISD will ask for a recount which it would have to pay for.