Luxury taxi service helps residents navigate snowy, icy roads

With all that snow and slush piling up the roadways, some drivers need some help to make it to work.

Moore’s Limo Service has been answering calls all day from residents who aren’t too keen on plowing through the slush

Fortunately, owner Isaiah Bradford has plenty of experience driving through this kind of weather.

He said slushy roads can be pretty rough for people who aren’t used to them.

“Make sure even if it’s not us make sure you choose someone that is experienced in driving in these conditions cause if not you never know what someone else can do when they’re driving near you,” Bradford said. “You might think you’re the best driver in the world but when someone else gets close to you, you don’t know what they’re going to do.”

Much of that snow was blended down by cars throughout the day but refroze again late Wednesday night.

If you don’t feel comfortable driving, you can call Moores Limo Service at 432-978-5114 at any time.