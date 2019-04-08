Lubbock man dies in Midland County crash

One person was killed in a crash over the weekend.

According to DPS, the victim has been identified as 55-year-old Guadalupe Rivera-Nevarez of Lubbock.

DPS troopers were called out to a crash on FM 1788 17 miles southwest of Midland at 6:40 a.m. on Sunday morning.

When troopers arrived at the scene they found a crash involving a truck tractor and a Ford F-150.

The driver of the F-150, Nevarez, passed away at the scene. The driver of the truck tractor was not hurt in the crash.

An investigation of the crash revealed that the truck tractor was traveling south on FM 1788 while the F-150 drove behind it.

DPS says that the truck tractor made a U-turn and crossed both lanes of traffic on FM 1788. Nevarez crashed into the truck tractor's trailer.

Nevarez was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident.