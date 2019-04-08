Louisiana man jailed for leaving ailing wife unattended on couch for months

A man must serve more than a year in jail for leaving his ailing wife stuck for months on a couch in their home in northern Caddo Parish.

Johnny Wayne Essary, 67, of Mira, recently pleaded guilty to charge of cruelty to the infirmed.

Caddo District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. subsequently sentenced him to 16 months in jail.

Essary was arrested in July.

At that time, 68-year-old Alice Essary had not moved from her couch in months.

And witnesses said no one had checked on her in more than a month.

As a result, she had become unresponsive, severely malnourished, at least 50 pounds underweight and suffered from life-threatening wounds and medical issues.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported her health as being “too graphic to describe”

A sheriff’s detective described her treatment as “the worst case of neglect I’ve ever seen.”

Her husband also lived in the house but did not seek medical help or other assistance for her, authorities said.

They were alerted to the situation when Essary’s daughter, who lives in Springhill, called 911 after a visit to check on her mother’s welfare.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.