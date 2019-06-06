Louisiana man dies in crash west of Garden City

DPS has released new details on a crash in late May that claimed the life of a Louisiana man.

The victim of the crash has been identified as 22-year-old Demerrick Owens of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

According to DPS, their troopers were called to a crash on State Highway 137 12 miles west of Garden City on the morning of May 28.

When troopers arrived at the scene they found a crash involving a Buick Regal and a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Regal, Owens, passed away from his injuries at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt in the crash.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that Demerrick was traveling south on the highway while the tractor-trailer was traveling north.

DPS says that Demerrick's vehicle left the roadway and overcorrected before it entered the northbound lane of the highway and crashed into the tractor-trailer.

According to DPS, Demerrick was not wearing a seat belt at the time.