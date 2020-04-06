Louisiana man accused of killing kidnapped woman after she escaped

A Louisiana man has been arrested after he turned himself in on accusations that he kidnapped and killed a 25-year-old mother, WVUE reports.

The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Corrie Wallace and booked him with first degree murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Ja’Riel Sam.

According to SJSO, deputies received a call around 3:30 a.m. Saturday stating that it appeared a pedestrian was the victim of a hit-and-run in the 400 block of Belle Terre Boulevard in Laplace, Louisiana.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle crashed into a guardrail and a nude woman, later identified as Sam, unresponsive in a nearby parking lot with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was later pronounced dead at the scene by the St. John Parish Coroner’s Office.

Surveillance video from a nearby business helped deputies develop Wallace as a suspect in the crime.

Through the investigation, SJSO learned that Wallace was inside of Sam’s apartment along with her 4-year-old son where an assault occured.

Wallace is accused of forcing Sam from her apartment after the assault and putting her in the trunk of her vehicle. Sam’s son was left unharmed.

While driving towards Belle Terre Blvd., Wallace crashed the vehicle, and Sam managed to escape the trunk. She then ran to a nearby parking lot, where Wallace allegedly chased her down and shot her before fleeing the scene on foot.

Wallace later turned himself in to SJSO and confessed to the crime.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing. If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at (985) 359-TIPS or the Criminal Investigations Division at (504) 359-8769.

