Los Angeles police officer charged with fondling woman’s corpse

A Los Angeles police officer who allegedly fondled a dead woman’s breast has been charged with a felony that could earn him three years in prison.

A person briefed on the incident told The Associated Press the encounter was caught by the officer’s body camera. (Source: KCBS/KCAL/CNN)

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office says 27-year-old David Rojas was charged Thursday with having sexual contact with human remains without authority.

He’s free on bond and it’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Prosecutors say Rojas touched the corpse in a residence on Oct. 20 while his partner was out of the room.

