Loose dogs kill more than 100 chickens in Ector County

An Ector County family woke up Thursday morning to find more than 100 of their chickens dead.

Two dogs are being blamed for the grizzly scene in Gardendale. Bodies of chickens strewn across a back yard, many still in their pens and others dotting spots across the grass.

“Probably about 120,” chicken owner Danny Nordman said. “It was three trash cans full.”

“I couldn’t bear to go look,” Nordman’s wife Sabrina said. “It was awful.”

The mass killing and mostly intact carcasses indicated to the owners that this was the work of a dog, not a predator.

“A dog will get it and just shake it until it stops moving,” Mr. Nordman said. “Then once it stops moving it’s not as fun. So pick up another one, shake it.”

“A wild animal just comes and takes something and takes off and eats it,” Mrs. Nordman said. “When a dog comes and kills they just leave bodies everywhere, because it’s just for fun.”

The chickens were kept for meat and eggs, and some served as pets to the Nordmans and their 12-year-old son.

One of the dogs was captured on surveillance video.

Animal control says dogs with tags are allowed to roam free in Ector County, as long as they’re not being a nuisance. However, authorities said both of these dogs were without tags, and have a history of getting loose.

Animal control found the dogs’ owner, who surrendered them.

The dogs were taken to the Odessa Animal Shelter, which will evaluate whether or not they can be adopted.