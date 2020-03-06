Long-term future of the UTPB Stem Academy remains up in the air

The long-term future of the UTPB Stem Academy in Odessa remains up in the air.

A task force that was formed to study and evaluate the future of the academy hosted an informational meeting on Thursday night.

UTPB says that the current set up of portable buildings for the academy is not sustainable.

The university also claims that it can't fund the estimated $20 million needed to construct a permanent STEM Academy building because it does not have the department capacity.

The 22-person task force has been studying options for the past nine months and presented four at Thursday's meeting:

-Fundraise $20 million to build a permanent building

-Create an independent charter school

-Folding in with a current charter system

-Becoming a charter school within the ECISD system

UTPB expects that the decision-making process will take about a year. They also believe that it will take another year to implement whatever decision is made.