Lockdown lifted at Stanton High School

A lockdown has been lifted at Stanton High School on Tuesday after school officials investigated reports of a possible firearm on campus.

The following comes from Stanton ISD:

"At approximately 10:45 am, Stanton High School received a report of a possible firearm on campus.

Stanton High school was placed on a precautionary lockdown to provide law enforcement the opportunity to investigate the report.

As an additional precaution, Stanton Elementary and Middle School were sheltered in place.

Once law enforcement determined there was not a threat to the school, the lockdown was lifted. Students have returned to their normal schedule.

Stanton I.S.D. takes all threats seriously and will take the necessary precautions to ensure the protection of our students and staff."