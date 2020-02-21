Lock out lifted at Pecos schools following report of a gunshot being heard

PECOS, Tx. (KOSA) -- Schools in Pecos were temporarily placed under lock out on Friday after a report was made of a possible gunshot being heard.
According to Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD, district officials were first made aware of a possible shot being heard near Pecos High School.
PBT-ISD Police and other local law enforcement responded to the school and began investigating the report.
Austin Elementary and Crockett Middle School were placed on lock out as a precaution while authorities completed their investigation.
The district says that the area around Pecos High School was searched and nothing was found.
The lock out was lifted at 1:30 p.m.