Locals react to Trump administration's proposed ban on flavored e-cigarettes

The Trump administration made a bold announcement saying flavored nicotine is about to go up in smoke.

Jessica Downey quit smoking four years ago.

One thing that keeps her away from the old habit are flavored e-cigarettes.

But pretty soon, she may have to find another outlet.

The Trump administration is taking new steps to stop teenagers from vaping after six people died and hundreds of others were hospitalized after their lungs were damaged by the vapors.

“What the data show is that we are seeing a continued surging of middle school and high school children using e-cigarettes increasing frequency of their use,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on the White House lawn.

The White House is pointing the finger at sweet flavors like this bubble gum cartridge they say are drawing in young people and a ban is the best way to clear the air.

Downey said good luck with that.

“The more you ban stuff, the more people are going to want to do it,” Downey said. “I mean, you ban drugs and look how many people do drugs."

She said while the ban won’t put a dent in the epidemic among teenagers, it will frustrate adult smokers who are old enough to make that choice.

“People that smoke know that it’s bad for your health,” Downey said. “So, therefore, we’re the one that’s taking that risk and it should be our choice, not somebody else’s choice.”

The Food and Drug Administration said it’ll lay out guidelines for taking flavored e-cigs off the market in a matter of weeks or months.

Downey said the path to curbing teenage vaping does start at the house, just not this one.

“It’s more of the parents’ job to try to stop their kids from doing this or smoking cigarettes, rather than the administration,” Downey said.

