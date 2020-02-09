Locals check out the 2020 Midessa Boat show

People in the Permian Basin had the chance to check out different boats, RV’s and guns at the 2020 Midessa Boat Show.

The 38th annual show was held at the Ector County Coliseum and allowed West Texans to see the hot new buys of 2020.

RV’s, boats, and guns were just a few products attendees were able to purchase at the annual show.

They also could get their hands-on kayaks, ATV's and motorcycles.

Dennis Salyards a vendor at the show said this event brings many people to the area which is why it has been a local favorite.

"It is the best place that you can come. It is all in one location. You can see everything. It is a full day of entertainment that you cannot find anywhere else from as far away as Fort Worth to Phoenix. You will not find anything like it,” said Salyards.

Salyards encourages anyone who missed the annual show to support the local vendors at their place of business.