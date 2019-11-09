Local veterans celebrate Marine Corps 244th birthday.

People throughout the Permian Basin had the chance to come together and celebrate a very special birthday.

The United States Marine Core is celebrating their 244th Birthday and at the Man’s Cave Museum in Odessa veterans and their families were treated to a special celebration.

All current and past U.S. Marines, Army, Navy and Air Force members were honored at the 7th annual celebration.

According to USMC Staff Sergeant, Polinar Baltazar, they will have a special cake cutting ceremony which is a special tradition the Marines do each year.

“When we take an oath to commit ourselves to our county. We really aren’t looking for that pat on the back but to see the community support us the way that they do it really shows you, we are out there making a difference no matter what it is we are doing,” said Baltazar.

With Veterans Day coming up this Monday the organizers want to remind people in the Permian Basin to always thank those who fought for our freedom.