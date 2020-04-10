Local teacher receives protective masks from her students in China

Every morning before going to work at Bonham Middle School is Odessa, Michelle Lewallen teaches English online to a group of students in China.

“I started teaching about six of these kids back February of last year,” Lewallen said. “So I’ve built a pretty good relationship with them. Some of them I’ve met their great-grandparents online. They put their grandparents on the camera and wave to me.”

Of course China is where the COVID-19 outbreak was identified, and Lewallen said her students there haven’t been in school since January.

“Once they heard it was starting to come to the United States [a student] said ‘I’m sending you some masks’,” Lewallen said. “I said ‘We’ll be fine. We don’t need anything like that.’ She said ‘No, I need you to still teach. We want you to be healthy’.”

So the student sent enough masks for Lewallen to share with extended family and coworkers.

She said the package took more than a month to arrive

“They sent it from China and it spent probably two weeks in the United States,” Lewallen said. “And then it spent some time outside on my porch before we ever brought it in the house. And then it spent some time with some Lysol.”

Other students have made offered to send similar packages.

“Them reaching out across the ocean like that is something to be commended,” Lewallen said. “That they thought enough of us to say ‘We understand what you’re going through, and let us share with you what we already know you’re going to need’.”

Lewallen said now that she and her students are all working from home, they’re able to meet at night in addition to the mornings.

“My kids that I teach online are just like my kids here in Odessa,” Lewallen said. “They are ready to go back to school. They are ready to see their friends. They are ready to go outside and play basketball and ride their bikes and do all of the things kids like to do.”