A local tattoo company is looking to give back to the community this week.

The Black Cat Tattoo Company will be holding a backpack giveaway on Friday, August 16 from 6-7 p.m.

The backpacks, which are for kids in need, will be offered first come, first served. No backpacks will be held.

There will be a limit of one backpack per adult without children present.

The Black Cat Tattoo Company is located at 2708 Golder Avenue in Odessa.