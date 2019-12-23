Local soup kitchen helps spread holiday cheer

In just a couple days family and friends will gather and celebrate one of the most wonderful times of the year.

This is the main reason why one soup kitchen in the Permian Basin is doing everything they can to give a helping hand to those that need it the most this holiday season.

Midland Soup Kitchen Ministries held their annual Christmas lunch on Monday afternoon, serving 800 people which is a record amount for the kitchen.

This annual Christmas treat all started back in 1984 when the founders of the soup kitchen thought they could do a little extra to help those needing some extra holiday cheer.

The tradition of serving a meal and handing out gifts continued when Nancy and her husband Jason Ivy took over the soup kitchen and kept on growing and growing.

“We are so grateful for Midland. The City of Midland has been so faithful to donate their goods. There are a lot of good people here in Midland that help donate funds, their volunteering time, the toys, the food and everything,” said Ivy.

According to Ivy, the lunch gives those in the Tall City the opportunity to see the struggle some face living in the Permian Basin.

On top of eating a meal with ham and mashed potatoes, people who attended the lunch also received a Christmas gift to un-wrap on Christmas day.

According to Chief Deputy, Rory McKinney, children received a toy, while women got a blanket and the men were gifted with gloves.

“There are a lot of people here that do not have family left and we want to be a part of their family and if they need something all they got to do is let us know,” said McKinney.

The soup kitchen wants to remind people to keep volunteering and donating, even after the holidays have come and gone.

“This is a wonderful event, show the blessing of the Lord that he provides. The true meaning of Christmas is to show that Christ has come and was born to save whoever would accept him has their Lord from their sin. That is why we celebrate the true meaning of Christmas here,” said Ivy.