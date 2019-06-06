Local restaurants to feel sting from Trump tariffs

UPDATE: the vice president has announced the tariffs will be put into effect on Monday.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As president trump prepares to hit Mexican imports with tariffs, local restaurants brace for impact.

The president explained he’s using these tariffs as a way to force the Mexican government to help him curb undocumented immigration.

Trump’s promised to start with a five percent tariff and while that may not sound like much, it can pack a big punch against people buying produce south of the border.

“So, this is really a hard one to swallow because it is affecting a lot of businesses, industries and then down to the little guy,” Gerardo’s Casita Grill & Cantina Owner Jerry Morales said.

Jerry Morales’ family has owned Gerardo’s Casita for decades.

Right now, he likes the menu as it is, but if key ingredients like onions, limes and jalapeños get more pricey, some changes may be in order.

“You’re not able to do what you’re normally operate with or follow the same recipe, or the worst-case scenario is operators have to raise their menu prices,” he said.

That’s a scary thought for business owners in Midland-Odessa where all residents already know finding reasonable prices for just about anything is no easy task.

“Being just in this area of West Texas the cost of goods, the cost of living across the board is already very expensive,” Morales said. “So, to see this possible increase in tariffs that five percent could really impact our food costs.”

Morales says he’s not sure exactly how much a five percent tariff would hurt his diners, but whatever that cost is it’s at risk to keep rising.

Trump is planning to keep turning the pressure up adding an extra five percent every month he isn’t satisfied with the Mexican government before capping the tariffs at 25 percent.

Morales, who represents the Permian Basin Restaurant Association, said he and other owners are getting ready to push back against legislators if these costs get out of hand.

“We haven’t had a discussion because this has been very sudden,” Morales said. “So, we are planning to reach out to our state association in Austin to see what we need to find out and learn and be prepared.”

For now, restaurant owners will just have to see if ordering from Mexico means biting off more than they can chew

Other products affected by the tariffs would include beer and cars.

