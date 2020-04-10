Local restaurants sell household supplies at drive-thrus

The coronavirus has taken its toll on the food industry; however, the Bobby Cox Companies are doing their part to provide the restaurants the company owns with household necessities to its employees and customers by selling toilet paper, paper towels, bread, milk, and even bags of ice.

"You know the virus has hit us pretty hard," Bobby Cox said. "We've been around for a long time, so we're trying to do everything we can to help the people, to help ourselves, and help our employees."

Supplies are limited as toilet paper is selling for 99 cents, paper towels cost $2.39, bread is $2.55, milk is $3.99, and a bag of ice is $1.60. With toilet paper being the hot commodity.

"I started out by talking about toilet paper to my wife," Cox said. "Every time I turn the news on, it seems like somebody's out of toilet paper. So I was thinking I'll just start ordering toilet paper in and sell it at the window where people pick their orders up."

Although this is a time of uncertainty, Bobby Cox is making sure the restaurants, including Rosa's Cafe and Taco Villa that are owned by his company, are doing their part in providing for the community and going beyond fast food service.

"We're here to stay, we're not going away, and we'll do whatever it takes to keep our restaurants going," Cox said. "We're trying to provide great service to our customers. We all feel good about helping the community that we're doing business in."