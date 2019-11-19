Local rap group reunites for tribute song

It has been almost 3 months since a mobile mass shooter terrorized Odessa and the surrounding areas.

To honor the survivors and victims of the attack, a rap group from Odessa, reunited for special song.

Six artists from West Texas started, ‘Out Da Trunk Records’ back when they were just 18-years-old.

According to the Co-CEO’s, Joe Arguello and David James Bullard, after the mass shooting, they came together again in the hopes of helping the healing process and this time under a new name, Odessa Texas Records(OTR).

“Thought it was just another Saturday, the families out together happily, instead it was a day of tragedy, enticed by evil and insanity. Odessa born and Texas raised. Stay Texas Strong and take it day by day. Pure evil hatred pierced the babies face. When Leilah died she was my daughter's age,” said Bullard.

This is just one verse sung by one of the 6 performers in the song, ‘Texas Strong.’

The CEO of the group, Odessa Texas Records said, coming together again for this touching tribute was an easy decision for everyone.

“If you listen to verse, the verbiage, the words in each of everyone's versus, you are going to have a good understanding of what happened that day but what stands out the most is also the chorus which is sung by Christie Perez and if you listen to it, it is very touching,” said Arguello.

Back in their younger days, the group worked with mainstream artists like Ludacris, Fat Joe, Baby Bash and 36 Mafia.

They said having this experience allowed them to dig deep and make the lyrics personal for each of the 7 victims killed and 22 injured.

“We believe at first it will maybe shed some tears but they need to understand that we need to stay strong as a people and you are never going to get over it, but you can deal with it and that is why you gotta stay strong to deal with it,” said Bullard.

The group has shared the song with the mother of Leilah Hernandez, who was the youngest victim killed in the mass shooting.

In addition to honoring the victims, the group hopes the music brings people together and encourages people to be a little kinder to one another.

“It is important to stick together. Yes it has been a couple months past but, it still seems like it was yesterday. Maybe we can teach the rest of the world that communities can come together during a tragic time,” said Arguello.

The group plans to shoot a music video for ‘Texas Strong’ in the beginning of December.

They want the community’s participation to show the rest of the world, we are, West Texas Strong.

If you would like to listen to the full version of the song you can find it on the groups Facebook page and on very soon on local radio stations.