Local pools opening for the summer

City pools in Midland and Odessa will be opening for the summer starting on Memorial Day weekend.

The Sherwood & Woodson Park Aquatic Centers, Floyd Gwin Pool, UTPB Jungle Park Sprayground and McKinney Park Sprayground in Odessa and the Doug Russel Pool and Washington Aquatic Center in Midland will be all be open on Saturday, May 25.

You can find prices and hours for the Midland and Odessa pools online.

The Russ McEwen Family Aquatic Center in Big Spring is closed for the summer after a crane crashed into the building earlier this month.

Moss Lake reopened for the summer on May 10.

The City of Andrews says that its Splash Park will not be opening until mid-June after issues were found with the pool's gutter system.

The Comanche Springs Pool in Fort Stockton will be opening on Tuesday, May 28 at 11 a.m.

The City of Pecos says they hope to have their pool open by the first week of June.

The Presidio Aquatic Center opened on May 20.

The Balmorhea State Park pool reopened to the public on Thursday.

Did we miss out on a local pool? Let us know at news@cbs7.com.