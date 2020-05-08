Local pools not allowed to reopen

The Ector County Health Department announced that pools will not be opening in continuing to take proper safety precautions to social distance since the coronavrus is still present here in the Permian Basin.

And although Park Plaza Townhomes manager Cheri Swingle agrees with the health departments decision, she hopes for the day she can see her tenants in the pool

“Yes, Yes I do especially for us because it’s not going away,” Swingle said. “My residents are so sad about it. I’m thinking about putting out slip-n-slides and stuff like that out for the kids.”

The Ector County Health Department said that even though there’s no evidence that the coronavirus can spread through pools and the amount of chlorine in the water would likely kill the virus.

They still don’t want to take any chances on large gatherings.

However, Cheri still wants to help her tenants have fun, by hosting a cookout where everyone practices social distancing

“That’s exactly what I was planning on,” Swingle said. “An ice cream social, a hot dog and hamburger cookout. I’m going to do that for them.”

There is no specific date on when pools are allowed to reopen.

The Ector County Health Department also said their goal is to protect the community.

Even though the timeline to reopen pools is uncertain, Swingle also said she hopes to see her tenants to take a dip before winter hits.