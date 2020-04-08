Local pilots provide Personal Protective Equipment to first responders in West Texas

The West Texas Aviators are a group of pilots who love any opportunity to take to the sky. Local business owner and plane enthusiast Mark Merritt reached out to local pilots on social media to come together to make face shields, ventilator parts, and intubating boxes for local hospitals

“Several of us are involved in making parts from face shields, to ventilator splitter parts that we’re designing and making. It’s an extra level of PPE for the medical workers," local business owner and plane enthusiast Mark Merritt said.

These local pilots have made at least 400 intubation boxes and several thousand face shields and ventilator parts are made as needed by hospitals.

They make these products from parts they have at the airport, along with some purchased items.

This project began with 30 pilots volunteering now there’s over 1,000 pilots to transport products to first responders all over Texas.

Mark contacted pilots in the Permian Basin to see if they would volunteer their time to transport these products, and local pilots including Travis Fisher jumped at the opportunity

“Mark contacted us and said he was going to be making parts for ventilators," pilot Travis Fisher said. "We have the ability to take a smaller plane to Lubbock, Abilene, or Alpine. Any of those places that might need the parts. And then we also have the ability to take this airplane. This will get us far and quick. It’ll just cost us a little bit more to make.”

Merritt noticed that without the use of planes that the products would take at least three days to ship, but with the use of a plane, the products can be at hospitals anywhere across West Texas within an hour.

“Whoever needs this right now, we’re just focusing on West Texas, but we can deliver anywhere," Merritt said. "You can’t beat the group of people in Texas. Come together, the pilots are a really good group. You put them both together and we really have a good group there.”

The West Texas Aviators will make the face shields, ventilator parts, and intubating boxes for as long as they’re in demand to keep serving their community and the state of Texas.

