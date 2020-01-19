Local organization asks for help in their mission

A local organization that helps children in the Basin needs your help to continue their mission.

According to Hope Stalder with CASA the organization is hosting events such as their recent ‘Lunch and Learn’ to recruit new volunteers due to a local shortage.

“We are desperate for volunteers, so this really helps people understand more what CASA is really about,” said Stalder.

Madison Galindo and her mother attended CASA’s special event.

They both took their first steps to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteer.

The two said they really wanted to help serve the 7 counties and almost 400 children in need.

“I did not realize the amount of foster kids in this area. I did not know it was that large. I guess I did not really know and did not see Midland as a big city or anything but there are a lot of kids that need help,” Galindo

According to Stalder, CASA of West Texas can’t take on any new cases due to the lack of volunteers in the Permian Basin.

Which is why they need the community’s help to care for local children in difficult situations.

“We got our training coming up on February 4th and it is pretty crucial we got volunteers in for this training anyone who is just considering it, we want you to go ahead and make the first steps, fill out the application. We will not have another Midland training since we cover 7 counties, we won't have another Midland training till the back half of this year,” said Stalder.

CASA also wants to remind those who want to volunteer that the last day to file an application is January 28th for the training session that starts early February.