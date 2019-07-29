Local man tired of rent prices builds house himself

High rent prices and a booming population make it difficult to find a place to live in the Permian Basin. To deal with the housing crisis, one man is taking matters into his own hands.

Robert Wood has spent his whole life building houses for other people. Tired of having to keep up with rising housing costs, Wood decided it was time to build a house of his own.

“I’ve paid rent all my life and I think it’s just a waste of money,” Wood said. “What’s going to happen when I’m out of money? Where am I going to go? One of these days I’ll be too old to work.”

For the past month, Wood’s been building a house from the ground up all by himself, although he admitted he did get some help for the roof.

“It’s different, it’s like a loft,” Wood said. “There’s no walls inside. It’s basically one big, open studio. Just one gigantic room. It’ll be very spacious. I think it’s going to look awesome.”

Wood said he’s spent about $14,000 on the project, but that he’s saved three times that in labor by doing it himself.

He believes the house is a lifelong investment for himself and his family.

“I have an 8-year-old daughter,” Wood said. “She’ll have a house for herself. I can leave her something. So really that’s my main objective.”

Wood said it’ll take him a few more months to finish the house, which he plans to make his retirement home before passing it down to his daughter.

“I worked my butt off, saved some money, and voila,” Wood said.

