A local man took a long bike ride this weekend - all for a good cause.

Mickey Magar with a crowd of Fox Pest Control Trucks went from Odessa to Midland - and then back - on Highway 191 to raise money for cancer on Saturday.

The quote "big ride" was all a part of the Great Cycle Challenge put on by the Children's Cancer Research Fund.

Magar's goal is to ride 500 miles and raise $3,000, so far he has raised a little over $1,000.