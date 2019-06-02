Local man gets first haircut in three years, donates it to cancer patients

A local man who went more than three years without a haircut is now donating his hair to cancer patients.

Before Saturday, 24-year-old Ozzie Lujan couldn’t tell you anything about the last time he had his hair cut. However, the years he spent growing his flowing locks weren’t just to look good.

“It was in my mind, when I cut it, I’m going to donate it,” Lujan said. “So just grow it as long as I can.”

With more than 11 inches being cut off, Lujan’s hair will be given to cancer patients who’ve lost their hair during treatment.

“Just helping somebody,” Lujan said. “When I cut my hair I didn’t know that it was going to help six people. I thought it would just be one full wig, but six other people that’s great. That’s good with me.”

For salon owner and breast cancer survivor Christina Adams, this haircut was especially meaningful.

“Losing my own hair and seeing family members go through the same thing, it just hit close to home,” Adams said. “Seeing that much hair, it was very emotional.”

Adams’ Hair Attitude and Body Shop normally isn’t open on weekends, but when she learned what Lujan was planning to do, she didn’t hesitate to come in.

“It was awesome,” Adams said. “That someone this young would come in and wait that long to be able to help more than just one person, was just awesome for him.”

Lujan said he just wants to put smiles on people’s faces, but there is something in it for him too.

“I can wear hats now,” Lujan said. “My showers are shorter. I can sleep comfortably. My neck can breathe. It feels a lot better.”

Don’t expect the short hair to stay though. Lujan plans on growing out his hair again so he can make another donation.