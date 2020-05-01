Local malls reopen, movie theaters remain closed Friday

Some businesses across West Texas are reopening Friday, while others are working to figure out how they can reopen safely.

Midland Park Mall and Music City Mall are both open to the public.

Representatives from both malls say they are working to keep their buildings sanitized for customers and employees alike.

Meanwhile, Cinemark, Cinergy and Regal have said they are not reopening on Friday. They have not given an exact date on when they hope to reopen.

Restaurants and retail businesses across the area are reopening and allowing 25% occupancy on a case-by-case basis. Restaurants and retail stores in Big Spring and Howard County are permitted to have 50% occupancy in their buildings.