Local high school band help heal with power of music

A group of high school students spent the beginning of their Christmas break, not watching Netflix or playing video games but helping others heal with the power of music.

Jason Zubia is a senior at Odessa High School and has been playing the Alto-Saxo since the 7th grade.

He said his inspiration to play music came from one of his former teachers who played Christmas carols for his class.

Therefore, the and other students wanted to spend the first Saturday of their holiday break playing Christmas tunes for those who need to hear them the most.

“Just seeing all the kids and just playing for them and bringing a little bit of joy. That is what music is. It is another language. It just connects the world in a special type of way,” said Zubia.

Tuba player, Nathaniel Hernandez helped organize the band of Christmas carolers.

He said this is the 2nd year members from the OHS band have played Christmas carols for patients at Medical Center Hospital.

According to Hernandez last Christmas season they only had 10 members but this year the group grew to more than 25 students playing their instruments for those who might need a little bit of help getting in the holiday spirit.

“Bringing music into the hospital just kind of reminds everybody that it is Christmas because you are in the hospital and everybody is in their rooms and you can kinda forget,” said Hernandez.

Not letting patients forget the magic of Christmas is why these students played songs like ‘Have Yourself a Merry Christmas and ‘Silent Night.’’

On top of playing their notes, the OHS students also handed out wrapped Christmas gifts to the patients.

“The way she lifted her little arms to receive the gift, even though she was sick, it just brought tears to my eyes. It was just a beautiful thing. It is about giving back to the community and that is what we are aiming to do here,” said Zubia.

Hernandez said music has the power to heal people, which is why the students wanted to play Christmas songs for the pediatric patients at Medical Center Hospital before the holiday week.

“The feeling you get with those sick kids and they are there all wrapped up, arms, head to toe sometimes. Giving them their gift and seeing a smile they are all wrapped up. Seeing a smile on their parents face, it's just really what Christmas is about,” said Hernandez.

The band also made stops at Harmony Home and Parks Retirement to play Christmas tunes for their residents.

