Local football teams battle the heat ahead of season openers

The record breaking heat hitting West Texas is changing game day prep for most high school teams.

The Midland Lee High football team hit the field on Monday morning to get another practice in before the Friday Night Lights turn on this week, but their normal practice schedule is having to be adjusted.

"The number one thing we are doing today doing is we're having a plan of action."

In fact, head athletic trainer Steven Ortiz said the Rebel teams in season have had to make a lot of changes to their training in order to beat the heat this August.

He said he's seen an increase in heat related illness with his football, cross country and volleyball athletes so far this year.

"We've had a little more than we normally do, but it's been so hot, so many days that [athletes] feel like they're fine and then they'll come to us," Ortiz said. "Then we'll say 'hey, we need to cut down your practices, we need to check your weight and make sure you are retaining enough water.' We may need to adjust things like that."

He added that they've been providing gatorade and snacks for the athletes to re-fuel during the day, and is always prepared to give attention to those who are showing signs of heat exhaustion.

Over at Odessa High School, the Broncho football team also got into their pads on Monday afternoon to get ready for their season opener.

They just had to take it down a notch.

"We're going to cut practice 30 minutes. We usually go five minute segments, but we're going to cut that to four minutes," OHS Head Football Coach Danny Servance said. "We are just trying to do all we can to put our kids in a position to where they can be successful on the field, but we want to take care of them also."

Midland ISD's Executive Athletic Director Blake Feldt agrees. Although football is king in West Texas, Monday's record-breaking heat isn't anything to take lightly.

"Everybody is aware of it, everybody is going to do a great job of staying up with all of the kids being safe," Feldt said. "Safety is always first."