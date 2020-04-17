Local food pantry asking for public's help after taking financial hit

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Tx. (KOSA) -- The Food Pantry of Jeff Davis County is asking for the public's help after taking a financial hit.
The pantry had to cancel its annual Hike to Mount Livermore Fundraiser due to COVID-19.
The pantry counts on this event to raise $20,000 every year.
Executive Director Vicki Gibson says this is a big loss for their yearly budget.
"It brings in about 20-percent of our operating budget, so that was a big hit," said Gibson.
Gibson says that the Permian Basin Area Foundation has offered to help with a matching grant. The foundation will match every dollar donated to the food pantry up to $10,000.
Monetary donations can be made online here or mailed to:
Food Pantry of Jeff Davis County
P.O. Box 244
Fort Davis, Texas 79734