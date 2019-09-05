Local events being held for #WestTexasStrong

We've put together a list of local events happening in Midland and Odessa for #WestTexasStrong

Thursday, September 5

RockHounds to donate playoff proceeds to victims and families

-The following proceeds from all playoff games will be donated to those affected by the shooting:

-Ticket gate proceeds from all RockHounds playoff games

-Players for both the RockHounds and Sod Poodles will wear at “West Texas Strong” patch on their respective home jerseys. Both sets of jerseys will be auctioned off

-Players will donate bats, gloves and jerseys to be part of a silent/live auction to be held on Friday, Sept. 6

-Former RockHound and current Oakland Atheltic Matt Chapman will send signed items for the live auction

-All home run and strikeout dollars

-Texas League President Tim Purpura will be in town to make a league donation

-The RockHounds will also offer free tickets to all first responders. Ticket vouchers will be distributed, or first responders can visit the stadium box office to pick up tickets for any home playoff game

Sweet Galleria selling #WestTexasStrong sugar cookies

-100% of profits donated to account created to help victims

-920 South Stockton Avenue, Monahans, Tx

-Thursday, Sept. 5

Buffet King

-Free meals to first responders Thursday, Friday and Saturday

West Texas Music Scene hosting benefit concert at The Club

-Thursday, Sept. 5

-The Club at 1023 Grant Street in Odessa

-Performances by 13 artists and 3 DJ’s

-$10 at the door

-Doors open at 8 p.m., the event begins at 9 p.m.

-100% goes to families and victims

Special ceremonies for Odessa High and Permian football games

-Banner exchange happening before Permian game on Thursday, Sept. 5

-Permian High School Band to play a special performance at halftime

-On Friday, Sept. 6, there will be a special tribute before the Odessa High School game

-Crisis resources available for fans

Thank you Notes at Odessa High School

-OHS Cafeteria

-Thursday, Sept. 5

-4:30 p.m. - 6:15 p.m.

-Writing cards for first responders and sympathy cards for families of victims

Friday, September 6

Jersey Girl Pizza donating proceeds for families of victims

Friday, Sept. 6

Saturday, September 7

Bishop Michael J. Sis offering Mass of Healing & Peace

-Saturday, Sept. 7

-5 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 7601 North Grandview in Odessa

-A memorial service for Catholics and non-Catholics alike

#MidessaStrong Car Wash

-721 North Grandview

-Saturday, Sept. 7

-10a.m.-6p.m.

-Food, raffles, silent auction

-All proceeds go to shooting victims

West Texas United benefit concert

-Saturday, Sept. 7

-Clubtwentytwenty Odessa, 1023 South Grant Avenue

-Door fee is donation based

-Every penny will be given to the families of victims

Sunday, September 8

Curb Side Bistro holding pancake breakfast to raise money

-Sunday, Sept. 8

-8 a.m. - Noon

-$10 a person, all first responders eat free

-100% of proceeds go to all of the victims

-3816 Andrews Highway in Odessa

Soul Anchor Entertainment teaming up with Desert Flower Art Bar & Levi's Backyard for Big Spring fundraiser

-Starts at 12 p.m.

-Features 16 comedic and musical artists

-Door prizes and raffles

-$10 entry fee

“West Texas Strong” Charity Basketball Game

-Sunday, Sept. 8

-1035 East Illinois, Midland, Mt. Rose Center

-6p.m. - 10p.m.

-Performances and rosters to be released Friday morning. Donations go to victims families

Next Week

Benefit Dance

-Sept. 15

-La Hacienda Event Center

-Free Admission with donation

-Doors open at 2 p.m.

Call 432-563-3737 for more information

Did we miss an event? Let us know by messaging our Facebook Page.