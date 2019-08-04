Local doctor asking for blood donations due to high demand in El Paso

Authorities are asking for blood in El Paso due to high demand following the mass shooting on Saturday morning.

A local doctor said that Midland-Odessa is in the same regional system and, while local hospitals are currently fully stocked, there may be shortfalls in the next several weeks caused by the needs in the neighboring West Texas city.

The Midland Donor Center has no more appointments available, but does accept walk-ins.

The donation center is located at 4706 Midkiff Dr, Suite 20.

Their hours next week are:

Monday and Wednesday 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday 10:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Friday 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Blood drives may be set up by calling the donation center at 432-520-4592.

Donation appointments may be scheduled by calling 1-877-464-4376

The doctor told us the need for blood will be severe for the next couple of weeks, so even if you can't donate now, local donations will be useful as our depleted supply will need to be replaced.

