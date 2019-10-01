Local contractor pays $70,000 in back wages and penalties following investigation

A U.S. Department of Labor investigation has resulted in a local contractor paying $70,000 in back wages and penalties.

According to a press release, the Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division was investigating Juan Vizcaino, who was doing business as Vizcaino LP, in Odessa.

The investigation found that Vizcaino violated provisions of the H-2B visa program after failing to record all of the hours that employees had worked. The uncounted hours resulted in Vizcaino failing to pay overtime to workers who had worked more than 40 hours in a workweek.

The release states that Vizcaino also failed to provide employees with earning statements on a regular basis.

The Wage and Hour Division also cited additional violations when Vizcaino "employed workers outside the geographic area of intended employment that they specified in the temporary employment certification they filed with the Department when hiring the guest workers." Vizcaino was also cited for a Fair Labor Standards Actor recordkeeping violation for failing to keep required payroll and time records.

“Time spent performing pre-shift duties such as loading equipment or cleaning up at the end of a workday must be recorded. Employees must be paid for all the hours that they work,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Evelyn Sanchez in Albuquerque, New Mexico. “Our efforts ensure that employers understand and abide by the provisions of the H-2B program to safeguard American employees against displacement while protecting foreign workers from being paid less than the wages they were promised.”

Vizcaino has now paid $45,945 in back wages to 22 employees hired under the H-2B temporary visa program and two U.S. workers hired during the recruitment period for guest workers. He has also paid $24,120 in civil money penalties to settle the violations.