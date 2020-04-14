Local colleges receive almost $3 million in federal grants for student aid

U.S. Senator John Cornyn has announced that local colleges will be receiving a combined total of almost $3 million in federal grants for student aid during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a release from Sen. Cornyn's Office, the money comes from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the CARES Act.

Senator Cornyn supported the act in the Senate back in March.

"No Texan should have to give up their education because of the economic effects of the coronavirus," said Sen. Cornyn. "In addition to allowing students to defer their federal student loan payments for six months, the CARES Act provides targeted funding to Texas institutions to help students continue their education – even if that means taking classes online."

The aid came out as the following:

Midland College - Total Aid: $1,673,002 Student Aid Portion: $836,501

Odessa College - Total Aid: $2,118,029 Student Aid Portion: $1,059,015

UTPB - Total Aid: $1,840,016 Student Aid Portion: $920,008