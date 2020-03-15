Local churches cancel services, hold Sunday worship online

First United Methodist Church in Midland held a service Sunday morning, there just wasn’t anyone in attendance.

The church canceled its normal gatherings, and instead the sermon was delivered on Facebook Live to a congregation sitting at home.

“If we self-isolate,” Pastor Steve Brooks said, “If we stay away from one another, if we don’t have large gatherings; that is going to help keep less people infected, and keep those who are most at risk from getting sick in the first place.”

Brooks said at least half a dozen other churches in the area held similar streamed services.

“Back in the 1910's when they had the Spanish Flu, they didn’t have Facebook,” Brooks said. “I’m sure the isolation felt very paralyzing. So I’m certain that this is going to ease the blow over these next few weeks as we’re separated from each other.”

Normally more than 500 people come to First Methodist on any given Sunday, and the pastors said virtually all those people tuned in online this week.

“It’s terribly missed,” Associate Pastor Melissa Shuler said about the usual Sunday routine. “But seeing all the people on Facebook today was such a blessing to know that we are all in this together.”

While the feeling of community still exists, the pastors admit it was a little weird to talk to empty seats.

“Truthfully it was kind of a living nightmare,” Modern Service Pastor Kurt Borden said. “I’ve had this dream where I’d be preaching to an empty room, and that’s totally what I was doing this morning. But we were able to connect with our folks. We care about them.”

Church leaders will meet Monday to discuss how long gatherings will be canceled, but Brooks said he expects it to be at least two more weeks.

“We’ve got to be willing to sacrifice and love our neighbors in this way to keep everybody well.”

