Local church warning West Texans of scammers

Jesus House Odessa wants to warn people in West Texas about the rise of scammers, using their name to con people.

The organization wants people to know that there are scammers out in store parking lots soliciting for money and using their name in order to con people to give any sort of donation.

According to Elisha Ramirez with Jesus House they hear more of these incidents happening around the holiday season, which is why they are issuing the warning.

She said some of these grinches are yelling and being rude to people for not giving and that is something Jesus House will never stand for.

Ramirez tells CBS7 News she has even had people call and complain about these scammers. She said she just must do her best to explain these actions are not from Jesus House Odessa.

"We want to know why you are allowing your people, your employees or whoever is working for your organization to talk to us like that because we told them we couldn't. We had to explain to them and sit down and tell them we do not do that we do not solicit in parking lots. We do not go into Wal-Marts or anything like that,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez said the only way people can donate to Jesus House is through their Facebook page or main website.