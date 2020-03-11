Local church taking extra precautions with coronavirus

A local Catholic church is putting health above tradition to help keep its members safe from the coronavirus.

Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Odessa has traded out holy water for hand sanitizer, all in the name of keeping the coronavirus away.

"Probably the biggest thing is to take away the holy water at the doors of the church. We've never done that before," said Father Mark Woodruff.

Father Mark Woodruff says the Bishop has even stepped in by putting some ancient traditions on hold so that the church can spread the word instead of harmful germs.

He says he's never seen anything like this before.

"Sometimes in the midst of flu season bishops have asked us, say, not to offer the cup in the celebration of the Communion. This is the first time I've seen such drastic suggestions from the bishops."

Father Mark tells CBS7 that he's also taking another precaution - keeping his hands to himself after Mass.

"I come out front, and we've been (doing) a lot of bumping elbows, or little fists, but no handshaking."

Father Mark also says it's important to pray during times like this - but those prayers need to be accompanied by common sense.