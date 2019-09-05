Local church leaders: Thoughts and prayers must lead to action

“If you’ve been a community or a group that’s gone through a tragedy, you really think ‘well your thoughts and prayers are great but where is the tangible evidence," said Todd Salzwedel of First United Methodist Church.

Messages of thoughts and prayers continue to be sent throughout the Midland-Odessa community. While some say offering prayer has become more of a cliché than an actual action, local church leaders say it doesn't have to be.

“If someone just uses a nice religious word or a consoling word, but doesn’t do anything, what is the depth of their consoling message," said Father Mark Woodruff of St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church.

And advise those praying for the community to offer the same help they’re asking for.

“Thoughts and prayers without action are insufficient. The bible says faith without works is dead. We cannot sit back and pray and expect God to do all the work. God wants to partner with us to make a better world," said Rabbi Ben Burton of the Beit Haderekh Congregation.

For Father Mark Woodruff of St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, his prayers lead him to write legislators and representatives, beseeching them for tighter gun laws.

“We need to work together to see that this kind of thing doesn’t happen in the future. We need to do something.”

But Rabbi Ben Burton says the response should be on a more personal level, with individuals remembering the value of human life.

“The action needs to begin with us, and needs to begin with repentance, and seeing the other person through the value that God gave them.”

While leaders have different ideas of what should be done, they all say prayers should inspire action from those saying them.

“Prayer in many ways becomes our way of receiving instruction about how we move forward. Sometimes it leads to advocacy of some sort of thing, whether it’s writing your legislator…prayer and witness and action, they all go hand-in-hand," said Salzwedel.

And that they should pray…and respond…without ceasing.

“‘Amen’ isn’t the end of the prayer. Amen is the agreement of what’s been said and what God is saying to us. Amen is the acknowledgment that these are things that we gotta be about," said Salzwedel.

Along with prayer vigils, churches have also been offering memorial services for those killed in the shooting. St. Elizabeth Catholic Church will be holding a funeral mass for Leilah Hernandez on Friday morning at 11 a.m.