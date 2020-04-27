Local businesses react to Gov. Abbott's decision to begin reopening economy

On Monday, Gov. Abbott announced that businesses around Texas are granted permission to open and allow 25% occupancy beginning Friday May 1.

Abbott’s decision will be in effect for local businesses here in the Permian Basin.

David Baldwin, the co-owner of His and Hers Upscale Thrift store in Odessa explained his thoughts.

“We’re just really excited to hear he made the decision," Co-owner of His and Hers Upscale Thrift store David Baldwin said. "It took a lot of courage on his part because not all states are doing that. And I’ve always said that not all states have been affected equally, so it hasn’t been a one-size-fits-all solution. Especially in Texas because we’ve been more severely hit by the drop in oil. So we need to get back to work as desperately as any other state does.”

While some businesses open up, other businesses including Geribaldy’s Tacos will stay closed as they don’t feel it’s safe enough to bring customers in just yet.

“We’re not necessarily ready to open up," Geribaldy's Assistant Manager Jasmin Reyes said. "We don’t think that it’s safe yet. We’ve just come to the agreement that we feel like it’s too soon. “We don’t know exactly when we’ll be opening up, but we won’t be opening up this weekend with the rest of the community.”

COVID-19 brings new ways to adapt to life every day. And just like everyone deals with this pandemic differently, local businesses are taking the same route in adjusting to reopen their business.

“Well, it has been a challenge. Actually it’s been a good experience because we’ve learned how to adapt our business in ways we hadn’t thought of before. We’ve felt like we’ve emerged from this crisis better off than if we had never gone through it in the first place.”