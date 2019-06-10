Local agencies receive funds from Bustin' for Badges event

The 6th annual Bustin’ for Badges check presentation was held Monday at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.

It was established in 2014.

The clay shooting event has raised over $1.6 million in gross proceeds for our local law enforcement agencies.

Today they all received checks for $100,000.

Each of the four law enforcement agencies in Midland and Odessa use the funds to purchase new equipment and technology to better serve and protect the community.

Midland County Deputy Chief Rory McKinney says “A lot of the money we get from “Bustin” allows us to get equipment and bullet proof vests that our officers need. That’s helps us to protect our officers.”

Bustin’ for Badges benefits the Midland and Ector County Sheriff’s Offices and the Midland and Odessa Police Departments.

