Local VA clinic renamed to honor Wilson & Young

The Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic in Odessa has been named 'Wilson and Young Medal of Honor VA Clinic'.

(Photo: U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs)

It's all thanks to a bill that was passed in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The bill was authored by U.S. Congressman Mike Conaway and honors the lives of two Medal of Honor recipients from Odessa.

Congressman Conaway's office released the following statement on the renaming of the clinic:

"Tuesday, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed H.R. 2334, a bill to designate the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic in Odessa, Texas, as the "Wilson and Young Medal of Honor VA Clinic.”

This bill, authored by Congressman Mike Conaway (TX-11), honors the lives of two Medal of Honor recipients from Odessa, Texas, United States Marine Corps Private First Class Alfred “Mac” Wilson and United States Army Staff Sergeant Marvin Rex Young. Both were posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for their heroic actions during the Vietnam War.

“Mac Wilson and Rex Young displayed unimaginable heroism to defend their fellow servicemembers while protecting our country,” said Congressman Conaway. “These two men embody the West Texan values of selflessness, courage, and a devotion to one’s country, and their gallant sacrifices serve as a somber reminder of the price of freedom. I am extremely proud to have grown up in the town that raised both of these heroes, and it is my honor to help lead the community’s effort to rename the VA Clinic after Mac and Rex as a small token of appreciation for their incredible service to our country.”

Texas Senators Cruz and Cornyn introduced S. 1635, the companion legislation to H.R. 2334, in May.

While on a reconnaissance mission on August 21, 1968, SSG Young’s platoon came under intense fire from the North Vietnamese Army, killing the platoon leader. In response, Young instinctively assumed command of the platoon, directing his men into defensive positions to counter the attacking forces. While moving through a hail of enemy bullets, SSG Young repeatedly exposed himself to peril for the good of his fellow soldiers. After suffering a critical head wound and additional injuries to his arm and leg, Young refused to receive care that would have slowed his platoon. Instead, he ordered his men to withdraw while he provided cover fire, and was eventually engulfed by the enemy. His actions saved the lives of many men at the cost of his own.

On March 3, 1969, PFC Wilson’s platoon was ambushed. As squad leader, he set his platoon in a defensive position and began returning fire. When the platoon’s machine gunner and assistant gunner were seriously injured, Wilson and another Marine ran through heavy enemy fire to regain operation of the weapon. As they reached the machine gun, an enemy soldier threw a grenade between Wilson and the Marine. Wilson instinctively threw himself on the grenade, absorbing the explosion with his own body and sacrificing his own life for his friend."