Local Halloween Events

We've put together a list of Halloween events in West Texas.

Did we miss one? Let us know at news@cbs7.com

MIDLAND --

-The Midland County Sheriff's Office will be holding its 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena on Thursday, October 31 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

-The Midland Police Department will be holding its 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat at the Security Bank Ballpark parking lot on Tuesday, October 29 from 6-9 p.m.

-The Midland Parks & Recreation Division will be holding a Halloween Fest on Tuesday, October 29 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center from 6-8 p.m.

-The Midland Bible Church will be holding its 2nd Annual Country Fair on Wednesday, October 30 from 5:30-8 p.m.

ODESSA --

-Night of Light Downtown will be held at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center on Thursday, October 31 from 6-9 p.m.